The Los Angeles Angels will finish up their quick two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. We are at Chavez Ravine, sharing our MLB odds series by making an Angels-Dodgers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dodgers defeated the Angels 11-4 on Friday night. Now, they will look to sweep the season series on Saturday. Things started well for the Dodgers after Freddie Freeman clobbered a shot to deep center field to put the Dodgers up 1-0. Then, J.D. Martinez blasted a shot to deep left-center field in the second inning to make it 2-0 Dodgers. Mookie Betts added to the score in the third inning when he careened a monster blast to deep center field to give Los Angeles a 3-0 advantage. Next, Martinez doubled to deep left-center field to make it a 4-0 game.

But the Angels clapped back in the fourth inning when Mickey Moniak shot a three-run blast to deep right field. However, the Dodgers got them back in the fifth when Betts took a pitch to deep left field for his second home run of the game. Betts added to the tally in the seventh when he doubled to left to score two. Finally, a two-run home run by Will Smith helped put the game out of reach.

Reid Detmers will represent the Angels today and comes in with a record of 2-5 with a 3.72 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out nine. Detmers has had four straight quality starts. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have not announced a starter yet but will likely employ a bullpen game.

The Freeway Series concludes at Dodgers Stadium tonight. Consequently, only one can take this one.

Here are the Angels-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Dodgers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-156)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Angels vs. Dodgers

TV: Fox Sports West and Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 9:11 PM ET/6:11 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are hurting right now, and it is affecting their offense. Somehow, the Angels have lost Brandon Drury, Anthony Rendon, Gio Urshela, and Mike Trout to injury. The Halos have to overcome them and erase a four-game losing streak.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .297 with 31 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 62 runs. Meanwhile, Moniak is hitting .310 with 10 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 20 runs. Jo Adell is batting .250 with home run, three RBIs, and two runs. Additionally, Eduardo Escobar is hitting .263 with four home runs, 18 RBIs, and 21 runs. These four will likely lead the charge for an injury-ravaged team that is 11th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, seventh in runs, fourth in home runs, and fifth in slugging percentage.

The Angels were the third-best bullpen a month ago. Now, they sit at 15th, as the bullpen has fallen considerably over the past few weeks. Detmers must have a quality start to take some of the pressure off the Angels.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can score early and build a lead. Then, the pitching staff must avoid making mistakes against this dangerous lineup.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are starting to wake up at the right time. First, they took three of four against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They smashed the Angels now. Ultimately, they have a chance to keep the momentum going today.

Betts is now hitting .277 with 25 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 70 runs. Meanwhile, Freeman is batting .318 with 16 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 70 runs. Max Muncy is hitting .192 with 20 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 46 runs. Likewise, Martinez is batting .252 with 21 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 42 runs. Smith is hitting .279 with 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 43 runs. Ultimately, they lead an offense that is 19th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, fourth in runs, second in home runs, and fourth in slugging percentage.

The Dodgers only have one weakness, and it is the bullpen. However, the last time they employed a bullpen game against the Angels, they shut them out. They must replicate that effort today.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if they can batter the baseball again. Then, they must pitch well.

Final Angels-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Detmers will keep this game close. Ultimately, it won't be enough. The Dodgers are too powerful and the Angels have too many question marks and injuries. Expect the Dodgers to find a way to go into Chavez Ravine and complete the season sweep while also covering the spread in a big win over their rivals.

Final Angels-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+130)