It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox could make history in the coming days, but they don't want to. The White Sox will make history by losing. They will avoid making history by winning. This is what happens when a Major League Baseball team has a 37-120 record through 157 games. The happy news for the White Sox is that they won their most recent game, coming back from a late deficit to beat the Angels 3-2 on Tuesday in Chicago.

If the White Sox lose another game this week, that will be loss No. 121, which would be more than the 1962 New York Mets, which went 40-120. No other team in MLB history since the start of the World Series in 1903 has lost more than 120 games. The White Sox are unlikely to avoid losing Game 121. However, they can still avoid other dubious distinctions.

If Chicago wins one more game this week (through Sunday, Sept. 29), it will avoid becoming the fourth team in the World Series era (since 1903) to win fewer than 38 games in a season. If Chicago wins two more games this week, it will avoid having the worst winning percentage (.235) of any team in the World Series era.

As miserable and brutal as this season has been, the White Sox and their fans have to at least appreciate the reality that this team is still fighting hard. The Sox trailed the Angels 2-0 after seven and a half innings on Tuesday but scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win. The White Sox haven't lost because of laziness. They have lost because they are historically inept. Yet, the team is still playing hard, and maybe that can become the source of a distinctly better season with improved results in 2025.

Angels-White Sox Projected Starters

Jose Suarez vs. Davis Martin

Jose Suarez (1-2) has a 6.08 ERA. Suarez has been getting some work as a starter after previously being a relief pitcher earlier in the 2024 season. These late-season starts are basically test drives to see if Suarez should be used as a back-end rotation starter or a middle reliever for the Angels when the 2025 season begins. Thsi is Suarez's last start of the season, so he will try to make this appearance count.

Last Appearance: Wednesday, September 18 vs the Chicago White Sox: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 35 1/3 IP, 40 H, 19 R, 4 HR, 6 BB, 14 K

Davis Martin (0-5) has a 4.27 ERA. It's a familiar story with a number of White Sox starting pitchers: They have respectable ERAs but terrible win-loss records because their offense simply has not shown up for them and has not been able to help them. On Tuesday night, Chicago starter Jonathan Cannon was very solid but got no run support from the White Sox, who were shut out through seven innings. The bullpen got the win and the save. Cannon got a no-decision. We will see what happens here with Martin, who will try to get his first win of 2024 in his last start of the year.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 17 vs the Los Angeles Angels: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 4 starts, 21 1/3 IP, 25 H, 12 R, 4 HR, 9 BB, 22 K

Here are the Angels-White Sox MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-White Sox Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -122

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Angels vs. White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports West (Angels) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox very, very rarely win two games in a row. Betting against the White Sox the day after a Chicago win has been a strong bet in 2024.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago has good pitching matchups versus the Angels. Chicago nearly won last week's three-game series against the Halos. This is a pitching matchup the Sox can work with.

Final Angels-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup is even, but the White Sox are unlikely to win back-to-back games. Take the Angels.

Final Angels-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Angels moneyline