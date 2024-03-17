Anne Hathaway remains undeterred by criticism surrounding her role in ‘The Idea of You.' Despite facing backlash for the age gap between her character and co-star Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway's new film is all about fun.
Generating buzz for its unconventional romance plot, Hathaway portrays a 40-year-old single mother. Who, later on, found herself entangled romantically with a 24-year-old boy bander.
While Hathaway received a celebration for her previous acclaimed projects, some online voices have questioned her decision. Particularly on taking the middle-aged woman role. However, the actress appears unaffected by the negativity in a statement.
Based on Robinne Lee's 2017 novel, ‘The Idea of You' garnered attention for its departure from traditional rom-com narratives.
Although rumors once linked it to Harry Styles fanfiction, the film stands on its own merits. With Hathaway's involvement surprised some fans accustomed to her more serious roles.
Amid facing scrutiny, Anne Hathaway defends her film choice. She asserted her desire for diverse roles and a departure from expectations based on her past successes. At the SXSW premiere, Hathaway addressed concerns, emphasizing her commitment to enjoying her craft and resisting categorization.
“The Idea of You' is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 2nd but will be available in theaters on March 16.