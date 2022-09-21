Prepare to take for the skies as Anno 1800 Empire of the Skies DLC arrives today, taking the game to new heights.

Anno 1800 Empire of the Skies DLC Release Date: September 20, 2022

Anno 1800 now has skyships thanks to its latest Empire of the Skies DLC, the second DLC of Anno 1800’s Season 4. It is the eleventh Anno 1800 DLC overall. Players who own the Season 4 Season Pass will be able to get right into the game content, gaining access to new construction materials, new anti-air technologies, new scenarios, and the introduction of a mail system.

New to Empire of the Skies, players are now able to use new construction materials such as aluminum and helium and create five new advanced airships that can be used for both civilian use but as well as military purposes. Players can also benefit from the opportunity to transfer the workforce with airships and allow their residents all around the world to stay in contact with each other through an innovative mail system. Finally, players can take advantage of airships to attack enemy vehicles and harbors and use anti-aircraft defenses to protect their own from similar airborne attacks. Managing an airship fleet introduces a new layer of strategy for players, requiring them to build and organize airships with hangars that are built in multiple building phases, along with a landing platform that comes with three new modules to attach to.

Coming alongside these new materials and new air vehicles, players will also be able to play the new scenario called “Clash of the Couriers.” In this New World session, players will have to establish an independent mail delivery service in the New World. The scenario plays out the story of Paloma Valente, the inventor of airships. One of the unique challenges that Empire of the Skies brings to the table is the restriction of not being able to use regular ships, only airships.

On top of the Empire of the Skies DLC, a free content update will arrive for all players to enjoy, offering quality of life improvements such as updates when interacting with neutral traders and changes to the military system. Anno 1800 is exclusively available on PC.