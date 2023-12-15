Anthony Edwards is a rising star player for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Let's get to know Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel.

Anthony Edwards's girlfriend is Jeanine Robel. Edwards is one of the top rising stars in the NBA today. In fact, Edwards is showing promising signs to be the Minnesota Timberwolves' face of the franchise.

He is a onetime All-Star and an All-Rookie First Team player. Furthermore, he's also the team's current scoring and assists leader.

But while the Timberwolves playmaker has a bright future ahead of him in the NBA, there's no doubt that Edwards also has a solid support system, thanks to his romantic relationship. For this piece, let's get to know more about Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel

Jeanine Robel was born on Jan. 24, 1994, in the United States. Given that Robel prefers to keep her personal life private, little to no information is known about the girlfriend of the Timberwolves star.

However, Robel does have an online presence, thanks to her Instagram account. In Instagram, Robel has already amassed over 108K followers.

Past relationship with Chief Keef

Although she is currently dating NBA rising star Edwards, Robel had a previous high-profile relationship with rapper Chief Keef. In fact, she and the Lova Sosa artist have a child together named Krue.

Based on a report by The Sun, it was revealed that Chief Keef actually had nine children with nine different women, including Robel. Although the I Don't Like rapper has launch several notable songs, his net worth has taken a hit after it was reported that he has failed to provide child support to his partners.

In fact, Chief Keef was obliged to pay $546 on a monthly basis to each woman. However, it's unknown if Robel was one of those women mentioned in the court case.

While Robel's relationship with Chief Keef didn't work out, it seems that the couple still works together for the rapper to spend time with his son. As per Krue's Instagram account, the rapper can be featured in one of his posts.

Speaking of Krue, Robel did admit that she promises to try a little harder to give updates on social media by featuring Krue more in her posts.

In her Instagram story, Robel stated “I'll try and post Krue more. I promise y'all. It's just hard cuz. He really doesn't like pictures nowadays! Totally forgot y'all love y'all internet nephew. A lot of y'all been around since I was pregnant with him! I will do better.”

Relationship with Anthony Edwards

Specific details are unknown about how Edwards first met Robel. It's worth noting that the two have a seven-year age gap. However, as per Sportskeeda, Edwards revealed the relationship to the public on Jan. 22, 2023.

In a 113-104 victory over the Houston Rockets, the Timberwolves star exploded for a season-high 44 points. After the game, Edwards claimed that he dedicated his scoring feat to his girlfriend, Robel. This marked the first time Edwards revealed something about his romantic relationship.

After the game, Edwards told Bally Sports' Katie Storm “My girlfriend's birthday is in two days, man, she is going out of the country, so I had to put on a show for her.”

Later that year, Edwards signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $260 million. After signing the deal, Edwards made it clear on social media that he wasn't single and made his intention clear that his heart was occupied only by Robel. In addition to this, Edwards made sure that he wasn't interested in any woman who'd be trying to take advantage of his newly signed lucrative deal with the Timberwolves.

On social media, Edwards posted a video of himself saying “All you females who think you gonna come up off a n**** from signing a contract, she the only one. She the only one that’s coming up. She's new to the table, so I’m a little green for her. Everybody else, the light is the same color as my damn jacket.”

While being a girlfriend of a NBA hooper is more difficult than it looks, it surely does help when she can get along with fellow NBA players' partners. Early into the 2023-24 season, Sportskeeda reported that Robel hung out with Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods.

On Dec. 14, 2023, Robel announced on her Instagram that she was pregnant. Edwards is allegedly the father of the child that's on the way.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel.