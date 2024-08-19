Releasing his debut signature sneaker and becoming the face of Adidas Basketball all in the span of a year, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is gearing-up for an MVP-caliber year as he tries to win his first NBA Championship. His Adidas AE 1 sneakers are on the shortlist for the best sneakers out right now and long before we know it, we'll be seeing a following Adidas AE 2.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Rumors began swirling of a possible sample for the Adidas AE 2, which was leaked about a month ago without any real confirmation. The molded TPU upper was a similar idea to Edwards' existing AE 1 and featured his logo across the tongue tab, a telling sign for his follow-up model. Garnering attention, fans immediately took to social media to voice their opinions.

At first glance, we see another ultra-futuristic silhouette from Adidas, making use of their TPU molding technique and creating the entire upper from the material. We also see an inner-boot containing the sockliner and tongue, with an extremely familiar toebox shape up front. With various “leaks” and supposed sample pairs floating around on the internet, fans have consistently connecting these to Anthony Edwards due to the “AE” logo across the tongue tab.

However, one verified account on X took to the platform to voice that these were in fact not the expected Adidas AE 2. While the source states the information is “confirmed,” we're not sure who would confirm such news considering Adidas has kept quiet about the upcoming model.

The user never offered a follow-up for what the shoes actually were, so the jury is still out on whether this truly is the Adidas AE 2. The follow-up pair was originally slated to return at the end of 2024, but Sole Retriever recently reported the Adidas AE 2 would be delayed until 2025. The shoes are expected to come with a $130 price tag, a small $10 markup from the AE 1.

All of the leaks have been consistent up to this point, but Adidas has been keeping things tight and under wraps in terms of what we'll see from the AE 2. Still, where there's smoke, there's usually fire, so be sure to stay on the lookout for more info in the coming months.

What do you think of these possible Adidas AE 2's? Could they be better than the AE 1?