Queue up the release calendar and get those wallets ready, because another Adidas AE 1 colorway is set to drop and the “Dawg” vibes are strong with this one. Fresh off the Gold Medal campaign in his first Olympics with Team USA, Adidas and Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards will keep the releases coming with this latest offering of his signature AE 1 sneakers.

The Adidas AE 1 saw one of the most extensive marketing campaigns for a debut signature sneaker we've seen in quite some time. The moment, the player, and the shoes themselves formed a harmonious marriage that has resulted in arguably the hottest basketball model in the game today. Adidas recently gifted Anthony Edwards his own ‘Gold Medal' AE 1's for his performance in Paris, but it's not likely we'll see that pair release to the public.

Instead, we'll be seeing an all-new colorway in his AE 1 release, paying homage to his legendary run as a University of Georgia Bulldog.

Adidas AE 1 “Bulldawg”

The newest edition of the Adidas AE 1 comes in this bright, vibrant red color accented by white Adidas and “AE” logos throughout. The AE 1 is an extremely simple, yet effective and visually striking shoe with its molded TPU upper. The design allows for infinite color combinations and no matter what color Adidas decides to throw on these, it always ends up working to perfection. The Red/Black-White ensemble is a clear nod to the University of Georgia and the “Dawgs.” Anthony Edwards has been known to play like a “dawg” himself and the shoes are undoubtedly fitting for his style of game.

During his time at Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 2.8 APG on 40% career shooting from the field. He was one of the most electrifying players at the collegiate level and it eventually led to him becoming the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. Watching Anthony Edwards rock these in-game for the Timberwolves will be a cool full-circle moment.

The Adidas AE 1 “Bulldawg” is set to hit retailers on September 7, 2024 for a retail tag of $120. The shoes will come in full sizing and will be made available on the Adidas website, as well as select Adidas retailers. Previous release have sold-out quickly, so be sure to pick yours up for retail while you can!

What do you think of the newest Adidas AE 1?