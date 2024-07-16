Anthony Hopkins has been acting for a while now. And he revealed why.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the legendary Academy Award winner discussed what keeps him at it and active after an already stellar career.

Anthony Hopkins discusses why he continues forward

“Why? Because I'm lucky to be alive,” Hopkins said regarding his roles.

“I'm 86, and I wake up in the morning and go, ‘Oh, I'm still here.' I have a sense of mischief about it.”

“Sadly, I'm going to look back on my contemporaries, many of them have gone by, you know, God bless them,” he added. “But no, I'm just very grateful to be here. The wonderful thing is the freedom I have now is knowing with certainty that I cannot take credit for any of it.”

Regarding taking credit for his life, he elaborated a bit.

“No, 60 years ago, 60 odd years ago, I remember saying to my parents, I said one day I will show you. For some reason that somebody else wrote my life. I didn't write it.”

That said, when it comes to his autobiography he's writing, he's not done yet.

“I'm taking a break from it for a week, weeks,” the actor revealed. “I'm going away next week. So, I'm going to start writing it again after that. It's a tough one.”

He was asked about what part he enjoys the most about writing.

“The process of self-discovery. I discovered a lot about my childhood, which was good,” he said. “You know, I'm a lucky guy. I was given the best opportunities in life, although I didn't always deserve them because I was pretty stupid in school and all that. My parents gave me a good education, my father, mother, but made hard sacrifices for me. I've tended to let them down. Then one day, I said, ‘I'll show you.' And they lived to see it, which was great.”

What's next for him? Well, he plays Emperor Vespasian in the Peacock series Those About to Die, which comes out on July 18. It's a 10-episode first season about the year 79. CE in Ancient Rome, with chariot racers and an Emporer, was out to secure his place in history.

“It was a big, big production,” he noted. “It's good.”

That said, he's really known for his movies. He's been in epic films, such as The Elephant Man (1980), The Remains of the Day (1993), Nixon (1995), Legends of the Fall (1994), and the Thor franchise (2011-2017).

Hopkins has won two Academy Awards. One was for his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (1991), and another as an octogenarian with dementia in The Father (2020).

It sounds like Anthony Hopkins isn't slowing down anytime soon. With his new series and autobiography in the works, this legendary actor has a lot more to come.