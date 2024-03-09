Anthony Joshua's highly-anticipated heavyweight battle with Francis Ngannou didn't even last long. It took Joshua just two rounds to take down Ngannou, using a nasty right hook to knock his opponent out cold.
Joshua is the heavy favorite in the fight dubbed as “Knockout Chaos,” and he proved as much as he dominated the early proceedings. AJ sent Ngannou to the canvas with a clean right hand in the opening round, before repeating it in the second. However, after The Predator beat the referee's count following his second knockdown, Joshua made sure Ngannou wouldn't be standing up further in their bout.
The 34-year-old Joshua quickly connected a vicious right hook to the head of Ngannou, causing him to fall awkwardly–his right leg getting stuck badly while he hit the canvas–as the former UFC fighter went to sleep.
ANTHONY JOSHUA KNOCKS NGANNOU OUT COLD
It's undoubtedly one of the best knockouts in recent memory, and it couldn't be more fitting to see Anthony Joshua deliver such powerful blow. With a potential fight against Tyson Fury on the table, Anthony Joshua definitely made a statement with that powerful Francis Ngannou knockout. Remember when Ngannou fought Fury in 2023, the Gypsy King had a hard time and was even knocked down before earning the split decision win.
“It is what it is. What I was saying, en route to the championship, you should stay focused. I stepped aside from the mission, I thought it was for the broadcasters for entertainment,” Joshua said about his win over Ngannou, per Independent.
“But I saw him against Fury and thought ‘damn, he can fight'. We welcomed him, he's a great champion. It doesn't take away from his capability. He can come again, I told him he can stay in boxing. It's up to him.”
It remains to be seen when Joshua will have a crack at the heavyweight title that Fury currently owns, though more updates on that will probably come after Fury's meeting with Oleksandr Usyk in May.