The Denver Broncos are looking for talent outside of the draft and NFL free agency. Reports are that the Broncos have invited edge rusher Trent Harris to rookie minicamp.

Harris has played in 19 NFL games, his last coming in 2021 with the New York Giants. He had two sacks and 20 solo tackles in his career. He is currently the league leader in sacks with 9.5 in the XFL, with 12 tackles for loss to go with it.

While this is just a small step and one that we’ve seen before, surely some football fans are very excited to see a bridge between the NFL and the lower leagues. If more players make the transition from the XFL or USFL to the NFL, more people would be interested in the leagues and thus more money will be made.

The Broncos had the tenth-best rushing defense in football last season and had 36 total sacks as a team. Harris is no sure lock to make the team or even get a chance in training camp, but it’s a good idea for the Broncos. Why not scout in every league to try and find the most talent possible?

The Broncos have been built on their defense lately and pride themselves on adding to their depth. Trent Harris brings in NFL experience and is also proving it in another professional league playing at an above-average rate.

With the NFL Draft now over free agent signings will bring in the most news over the next couple of weeks until training camp.