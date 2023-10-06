Nearly a decade after the premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road, it appears the long-awaited prequel, Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy may finally hit the big screen at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

A new report from Variety suggests that Furiosa, scheduled to release theatrically on May 24th, 2024, could be eyeing a premiere event at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals. An an unnamed insider reportedly said Warner Bros. “tentative plans” were to premiere the film at Cannes, just as Mad Max: Fury Road did in 2015, to lead into the wider theatrical release.

The studio followed up on this shortly after, saying a potential Cannes premiere for Furiosa was still only a rumor and no plans could be set until the SAG-AFTRA strike was fully resolved to ensure the cast could do the promotion needed to debut the film at Cannes.

Audiences first met Imperator Furiosa in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, played by Charlize Theron, where she served as one of the film's two lead protagonists alongside Tom Hardy's Max Rockatansky. At release, the film was praised by audiences and critics alike for its epic action set pieces, themes of feminism and overcoming trauma and the cast's performances—particularly Theron's. Fury Road would end up being nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and talk immediately started to turn towards possible sequels and spin-offs.

Furiosa, which is set to center on a younger version of the titular heroin, was originally announced in 2020 with longtime Mad Max series director George Miller set to return behind the camera. At the time, Warner Bros. said the film was already in “advanced development,” with Miller in the process of casting the film's lead, who was soon revealed to be Taylor-Joy. Chris Hemsworth was cast shortly after and was later revealed to be playing a younger version of Fury Road's villain, Immortan Joe.