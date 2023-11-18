"Anyone But You" director Will Gluck apologizes for the fan confusion behind the trailer starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Anyone But You director Will Gluck is breaking his silence on fans' confusion about the film's teaser that dropped last month starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

“I blame myself,” Gluck said per Entertainment Weekly. “The teaser wasn't well received and I put that completely on my own shoulders. We tried to get too cute with it. It is a big fun comedy, and if you saw that teaser without anything else, you'd think, ‘Is someone going to get killed? Is this a thriller?' That was a mistake on my part. I just wanted people to lean in and say, ‘What is this?'”

“People leaned in [to the teaser] and said, ‘I'm not going to like this,' which is not what the movie is,” adds Gluck. “The movie an edgy R-rated comedy with romance and farcical elements. It's big music numbers and wish fulfillment. You get to see sunny Australia in the middle of winter in the West. That's what you're going to see in the trailer. So wipe that [teaser] out of your memory.”

“Whoever made the first teaser for anyone but you needs to be fired … that teaser and the new trailer are two different movies,” one fan wrote about the improvement of the trailer.

Another fan didn't seem to mind writing, “I knew the girls would switch up on Anyone But You…proud to say I was gonna watch even with just that initial teaser.”

Fans were confused by the underscore which used WizTheMc’s “Death of Me” song and how it didn't set the tone for a romantic comedy. There were also a lot of sexual tension moments in the initial trailer, which gives a more 50 Shades of Grey vibe than a fun girl-meets-boy and they-fall-in-love tone. However, it seems as though the backlash was taken into consideration as the official trailer dropped last week, which created a more cohesive visual for the film's plot.

According to the official synopsis of the film, it follows “Sydney Sweeney, 26, and Glen Powell, 35, as Bea and Ben, whose initial attraction to each other fades quickly until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia.”

