After Respawn Entertainment's mind-boggling announcement regarding the new battle pass, Apex Legends fans review bombs the game on Steam. Respawn recently unveiled there'll be a new battle pass system come Season 22. Without delving too much into details, the developers are basically offering two battle passes per season moving forward. To make things worse, players can only purchase it with real money.

With that said, Steam players recently spammed negative reviews for Apex Legends as their way of threatening the developers.

Fans' Apex Legends Reviews on Steam

Since Respawn Entertainment's battle pass announcement on July 8, 2024, fans on Steam protested by flooding Apex Legends with negative reviews on Steam. Looking at the game's official Steam page, the negative reviews grew bigger as days went by.

It started out with 479 negative reviews on the day of the announcement. The number then peaked at 4,718 negative reviews on July 11, 2024. 99% of those reviews were directed toward the upcoming battle pass system.

A big chunk of these fans are threatening to uninstall the game if the developers don't take action. Others have already pulled the trigger and deleted the game from their libraries. Then some constructively criticized the upcoming feature and shared their thoughts on how else the devs can make a profit instead of blindsiding fans with greedy paywalls.

Whatever the case may be, things aren't looking good for Apex Legends. As of the time of this publishing, servers are still active and queue times don't take too long. However, we wouldn't be surprised if servers become less active in the coming days.

A Close Look at the New Battle Pass System

Respawn Entertainment revealed that starting in Season 22, Apex Legends will feature two battle passes, each covering half of the season.

While this might not seem problematic at first, the developers have worsened the situation by changing the payment method. Players will now need to use real money to purchase each pass, rendering their accumulated Apex Coins useless. Moreover, each battle pass will cost $9.99, meaning players will spend around $20 each season to buy both passes.

This doesn't sit well with fans at all. Many players invest their time in grinding the battle pass every season to accumulate loads of Apex Coins. This in-game currency can be used to either purchase the new battle pass in the following season or to buy other cosmetics in the store.

What will happen to the Apex Coins?

The developers were generous enough to have players reimburse the Apex Coins they initially spent to purchase the battle pass while still having some extra coins to spend on other in-game items. Unfortunately, this won't be the case anymore.

Moving forward, players will still be able to earn Apex Coins from the battle pass. However, they can only be spent on in-game items instead of purchasing another battle pass. For those who saved up on Apex Coins throughout the many seasons, at least they have loads of in-game currency to spend on premium-looking skins.

Can Respawn Save Apex Legends?

Throughout the game's lifespan, many fans have complained about the same things. These are namely cheaters, hackers, and poor server stability. While this has caused many players to quit over the years, Respawn has done its best to maintain a healthy game. Hence why many players still play the game to this day.

With the new battle system soon launching, this might be the push many players need to finally get off the game. Many players still play the game because it's one of the best battle royales there is to date. However, a huge percentage of those players are either always on the brink of quitting or becoming less active.

Having that said, the new battle system could be the nail in the coffin and could kill the game entirely. With that in mind, the only way the developers can save Apex Legends is if refrain from greedy tendencies or maintain a stable server with no cheaters or hackers. Unfortunately, those are unlikely to happen.