Now is your chance to watch the Oscar-nominated film at the theater.

Considering all the Oscar nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon is returning to the big screen.

Apple+ has decided to release the film in theaters again, considering it's up for 10 Academy Awards, as they posted in a press release.

Killers of the Flower Moon is returning to theaters

In the release, it says, “On the heels of Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon landing 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography and history-making nods for Indigenous representation including nominations for Best Actress Lily Gladstone, artist Robbie Robertson for Best Original Score and Scott George for Best Original Song Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), the company announced the culture-moving feature will be re-released in theaters, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, for a limited theatrical run in 1000+ locations globally, beginning this Friday, January 26.”

The movie's logline says, “Killers of the Flower Moon is set at the turn of the 20th century when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic Western crime saga where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring De Niro and Jesse Plemons, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann's bestselling book.”

If you haven't watched Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV+ yet (or even if you have), now is your chance to watch the Oscar-nominated film in theaters.