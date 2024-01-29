Lionel Messi is back with Inter Miami, and expectations are high for this season. How can you watch MLS games, including Messi's, in 2024?

The biggest thing to ever happen in MLS history was when Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, signed with Inter Miami last season. Messi didn't join Miami until the campaign was well underway, though.

Now, he will get to partake in a full season for the team, and preseason action has already kicked off in the MLS. Messi brought tons of new fans and way more intrigue to the league, so everyone will want to catch the action this season. In this article, we will explain how you can watch Lionel Messi and the rest of the MLS during the 2024 season.

How to watch Lionel Messi, MLS games in 2024?

The 2024 season starts February 21. With incredible playmakers, higher stakes, and Lionel Messi's first full season with Miami, 2024 is going to be epic. You won't want to miss a thing, and you can catch all of the action on MLS Season Pass with Apple TV.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami expectations

Lionel Messi got off to a hot start with Inter Miami last year. He scored nine goals in his first six games, with some of those being iconic scores in the Leagues Cup. The start of his MLS career was highly publicized, but his team's season didn't end up the way he had hoped. Messi dealt with injuries, and Inter Miami finished as the 14th-seed in the Eastern Conference after being unable to capture a win in any of their last seven games.

The club now has Messi for a full season, and things are expected to go much better. This is especially the case considering a fellow South American star – Luis Suarez – signed with Inter Miami to team up with Messi this year. Along with Jordi Alba, Inter Miami has arguably more talent at the top of their roster than any other team in the MLS.

Preseason action has already started, and while the team has struggled to start. expectations are still high for the club. The team even has a highly-anticipated preseason game coming up against Al Nazzr, the team that employs Messi's biggest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Additionally, Inter Miami is far from the only thing to be excited about in 2024. Last year, Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup finals, and FC Cincinnati finished with the most wins in the league. Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles Football Club led the league in goals last season with 20, while Thiago Almada of Atlanta United had a league-high 19 assists.

The MLS has more star power than it has ever had before. There is also more competition for the MLS Cup than there has ever been before. Because of that, the 2024 MLS season is expected to be the biggest and best ever, and Lionel Messi will be at the forefront of it all.