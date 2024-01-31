The new season should be just as intense as the first.

Good news, Hijack fans. Apple TV+ has announced that season two is on the way.

The thriller starring Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba is one of the streamers' top dramas. The hijacked plane-themed series is one of three Apple TV+ shows to appear on Nielsen streaming charts.

Apple TV+ announced Hijack Season Two is on the way

It's not a major shock that a new season has been announced. After all, it's a hit with critics and fans. Hijack has a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, originally, it was created as a one-off limited series.

Apple TV+ announced the news on Wednesday. With the new season coming, Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, for Apple TV+, said, “Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris's riveting performance in Hijack, and we're thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two.”

Elba, who stars and is an executive producer, said, “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It's top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!”

The new season will also be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films. Plus, Key and Field Smith's Idiotlamp Productions will also executive produce.

There's no information on the plot beyond what Idris Elba said. Also, the release date is unknown at this time. Production and casting updates should be surfacing soon.

But buckle up because season 2 of Hijack is heading our way.