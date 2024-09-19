There’s a palpable buzz coming out of Austin, Texas, and it’s all about Arch Manning. The highly anticipated quarterback has officially been named the starter for the Texas Longhorns in Saturday’s game against LA-Monroe.

The decision itself didn’t surprise many, but the real shocker was how long it took Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian to make the call. Manning will step in for an injured Quinn Ewers, who went down with an abdominal strain in last week's game against UTSA. Manning wasted no time making his presence felt when he took off for a 67-yard touchdown run on his very first play from scrimmage, helping the Longhorns extend their lead. By the end of the game, Manning had completed 9-of-12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

Sarkisian’s decision to start Manning comes down to two key factors. First, while Ewers is recovering well, Sarkisian noted on his Thursday Zoom call (via Horns247) that Ewers has “made great strides ever since Saturday night into where he’s gotten to.” Second, Texas is facing another manageable Group of Five opponent in LA-Monroe, making this the perfect opportunity to give Ewers more time to heal while getting Manning valuable reps.

After a dominant showing last week, even though he entered after the start of the second quarter, the expectations for Manning are sky-high. So, what should we expect from him in his first career start? Let’s dive into some bold predictions for Arch Manning's first career start for the Longhorns.

Arch Manning completes at least 15 pass attempts

Manning has had limited game experience since joining the Longhorns, with just three game appearances under his belt. After redshirting last season and making brief appearances in two games this year, Manning showcased his most productive outing yet last week when filling in for Ewers. Despite his potential, he has yet to complete double-digit passes in a game, with no more than 12 attempts in any of his appearances.

Against LA-Monroe, expect head Sarkisian to give Manning more opportunities to air it out and build on his confidence. Look for him to attempt and complete at least 15 passes, as Sarkisian may allow the young quarterback to stretch the field more and settle into a rhythm with his talented group of receivers.

Arch Manning runs for at least two touchdowns

When you think of the Manning family, running the football usually isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. However, Arch is proving to be the exception. In last week's game against UTSA, Manning reached a speed of 20.7 mph, just slightly slower than Miami Dolphins' speedster Tyreek Hill, per On3. That shows just how much of a dual-threat Manning can be, especially when making plays out of the pocket.

So far this season, Manning has scored a rushing touchdown in both games he’s played. Given his athleticism and ability to move, our bold prediction for this weekend is that Manning adds at least two more rushing touchdowns to his tally.

Arch Manning throws for at least two touchdowns and 250 yards

It’s shaping up to be a big day for Texas’ redshirt freshman quarterback, and that’s exactly what fans are expecting in his first career start. Longhorns faithful will be eagerly awaiting a showcase of Manning’s immense talent, whether it’s with his arm or his legs. Expect a balanced display from the young quarterback, combining his ability to make plays both on the ground and through the air.

Manning will reach a new milestone in what’s sure to be the first of many throughout his college career. Look for him to throw for at least 250 yards with two passing touchdowns, helping Texas cruise to an easy victory before heading into SEC play next week against Mississippi State.