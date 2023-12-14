Arch Manning seems to be the quarterback of the future for the Longhorns as Maalik Murphy enters the transfer portal.

With Maalik Murphy entering the transfer portal, it seems as if Arch Manning is officially the quarterback of the future for the Texas Longhorns. ESPN.com college football insider Pete Thamel reported that Murphy is entering the transfer portal and will not be with the team for the College Football Playoffs. Murphy indicated that it hurt him that he can't be with his team in a quote obtained by ESPN.

“I hate it, I hate it. I'm super invested in this team. Everything that we've done along the way and all the work we've put in together, it's hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season.”

He also clarified his intentions, saying it isn't an indictment against Texas.

“It's nothing against Texas at all. I'm doing this purely for me and my future. In my eyes, I'll always be a Longhorn and a part of this great team.”

Murphy is a redshirt freshman quarterback that got the starting nod after Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a shoulder injury vs. Houston. Murphy played against BYU and Kansas State and put together a great showing. He threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns vs. BYU and an impressive 248 yards and 1 touchdown against Kansas State.

With Murphy's transfer, the path is clear for Manning to become the heir apparent after Ewers finishes his tenure with the team. 247Sports reported that Ewers was leaning towards returning to the program instead of declaring for the NFL Draft but Manning would be staying either way.

“Based on everything we've heard, Arch is perfectly happy at Texas. I think the expectation is he will be back in 2024,” 247Sports reporter Chris Hemmer said in early December. “The real question mark in the room is what happens with Quinn Ewers and what happens with Maalik Murphy. Matt's reported it before, and a lot of us have been hearing similar things, about Quinn being likely to return to Texas in 2024. But you never know what happens during a College Football Playoff run. He just had the best game of his career, in the Big 12 Championship Game, and we'll see how he plays during the stretch run for Texas. That could impact his decision.”

So now maybe the media can chill with the Arch Manning transfer lies. It’s now clear as ever that Arch is the future. — University of Tampering (@Doc_Texas) December 13, 2023

College football script writers when Arch Manning comes in to beat Bama in the National Championship https://t.co/HzeRX59sWv pic.twitter.com/vF1nAy3bIB — A-Train (@A_TrainRagas) December 13, 2023

Have we finally beat the Arch Manning transfer allegations? — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) December 13, 2023

College football fans weighed in on the Maalik Moore transfer portal news and Arch Manning's future with the team.

University of Tampering said, "So now maybe the media can chill with the Arch Manning transfer lies. It's now clear as ever that Arch is the future."

Barstool Longhorn tweeted, "Have we finally beat the Arch Manning transfer allegations?"

“For those asking questions about Arch Manning’s future @TexasFootball? Here’s your answer! He’s not going anywhere,” Fox Sports commentator Tim Brando said.

With Manning now the backup quarterback, we'll see if he gets playing time as the team enters the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns will face of against Washington in the Sugar Bowl on January 1st at 8:45 PM to determine who will make the National Championship vs. the winner of Alabama/Michigan in the Rose Bowl.