The Texas football program has a lot of excitement heading into the 2023 season, and much of that is related to Quinn Ewers, but a Big 12 defensive coordinator is not as high on him, and has a bold prediction regarding Arch Manning as well.

“Damn man, it's really hard to not be successful when you've got all those weapons around you,” a Big 12 defensive coordinator said, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. “Last year, they were really solid at running back, so you don't put a lot of pressure on your quarterback. They're going to be finding their way a little bit. I know he's going to get a lot of hype and all that, but I don't think he's as good [as other Big 12 QBs].”

Quinn Ewers is expected to be a top prospect by the time the 2024 NFL Draft comes along. It appears that Big 12 defensive coordinator does not believe the hype, and believes that Bijan Robinson did a lot more for the Texas football program last year than Ewers did. That coach also believes that Arch Manning might be coming for his starting role this season.

“I would watch for the other kid [Manning] to unseat him at some point,” The defensive coordinator said, via Adam Rittenberg.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Texas quarterback room over this season and the years to come as the program transitions to the SEC. There is a lot of hype surrounding Ewers, but the same goes for Manning, and if Ewers falters, he could be in danger of losing his starting job.