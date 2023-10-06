Lionel Messi, the global football icon, is again at the center of attention as he's been named in the latest Argentina squad. This development comes even though the World Cup winner has been on the sidelines for Inter Miami, missing out on their last four games due to injury. Argentina, the reigning world champions, is gearing up for crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Paraguay and Peru, and manager Lionel Scaloni is hopeful that he can rely on his star player.

However, this decision to include Messi in the national squad may not sit well with Major League Soccer (MLS) and Inter Miami fans eagerly awaiting his return. Messi's absence from Inter Miami's lineup has been notable, with the team winning just one of the five games he's missed. Their recent 4-1 defeat to Chicago Fire underscored their challenges without their star player on the field. As a result, their playoff aspirations are beginning to fade.

Gerard Martino, the head coach of Inter Miami, has refrained from specifying a precise return date for the former Barcelona man. Following his team's defeat to Chicago Fire, Martino did mention that Messi is getting closer to playing again. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is in top condition before making his comeback.

Inter Miami's next fixture is scheduled against FC Cincinnati, but whether Messi will feature in that game remains uncertain. Subsequently, the Argentine will reunite with his Argentine teammates for the vital World Cup qualifiers. His inclusion in the squad boosts Argentina and is a source of excitement for fans worldwide, who eagerly anticipate Messi's return to competitive football and his potential to influence Argentina's quest for World Cup glory. As the football world watches closely, all eyes will be on Messi's journey back to full fitness and his pivotal role in Argentina's campaign.