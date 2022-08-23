The much-anticipated 2022 NFL season is just a few short weeks away. The upcoming season will be full of excitement, and arguably no team is more excited than the Buffalo Bills. Following two straight AFC East titles, the Bills enter the new campaign as favorites for their first Lombardi Trophy.

Even with the season just around the corner, some star players find themselves without a deal. Arguably the most notable of these players is wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams but is still available in free agency. Beckham had a career renaissance with Los Angeles, but unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Super Bowl 56 victory.

Beckham has remained on the free agent market for months while rehabbing from his injury. Rumors swirled about multiple teams having interest in the star receiver, but nothing has materialized.

Could Buffalo be a fit for the star wideout? Even Beckham himself has shown interest in joining the Bills, and it could be a match made in heaven. With that said, let’s look at the arguments for and against Beckham landing in Buffalo.

Arguing for and against the Buffalo Bills signing Odell Beckham Jr.

The case for

Many factors contributed to Beckham returning to form in Los Angeles, and one of them was his role in the offense. Both the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns previously counted on Beckham to be the top receiver on the team. While he excelled in this role early in his career, age and injuries made it more difficult to maintain that form.

On the other hand, the Rams already had a star receiver on the roster in Cooper Kupp. As such, Beckham slotted in as the second receiver on the offense and thrived in his new role. He had no touchdowns in 2021 with the Browns, but had seven in the regular and postseason with the Rams.

Beckham would fit in well in Buffalo because he would occupy the same role. Stefon Diggs is the clear top receiver on the team, and Beckham would make an outstanding complement beside him. He could also fill a 2A/2B role with third-year receiver Gabriel Davis, but he would still thrive all the same.

Another point in favor of the Bills signing Beckham is that the players seem to want it. Newly signed pass rusher Von Miller, who won the Super Bowl last season alongside Beckham, has shown great interest in reuniting with his old teammate. Earlier this month, Miller posted an edited picture of Beckham in a Bills jersey with this caption: “let’s chase this ring… again.”

Look what Von Miller just shared to his Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/gfjikHHpMS — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) August 8, 2022

Beckham has already made over $80 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac. At this point in his career, he’s likely more concerned with winning to round out his legacy than earning another big payday. If he wants to win another ring, Buffalo gives him arguably the greatest chance to achieve that goal.

The case against

The biggest question surrounding Beckham is how he will rebound following his ACL tear in the Super Bowl. He also tore the same ACL in October 2020 with Cleveland and has suffered many more injuries throughout his career. Beckham is turning 30 in November, and it’s fair to wonder if he will be the same receiver after another major injury.

Another point of concern is Buffalo’s cap space, or lack thereof. According to Spotrac, the Bills are right up against the cap with their active roster, and Beckham is still looking for a decent contract.

Buffalo already lost wideouts Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders this offseason due to cap concerns. Signing Beckham may put the Bills back into an uncomfortable cap spot, which they would like to avoid.

***

Signing Beckham comes with its own pros and cons for Buffalo. The Bills would be taking a risk by signing the wideout with his injury history and potential cap hit. However, the reward could outweigh the risk and lead the Bills to new heights.