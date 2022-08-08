Odell Beckham Jr. teases potential Von Miller reunion with social media post

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still without a team, as he remains an NFL free agent after just winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams back in February. But is he teasing NFL fans with a potential reunion with now Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who was also with that Super Bowl-winning Rams squad?

Miller recently posted a video on his Instagram account about his preparation in the offseason with the Bills to which Odell Beckham commented with, “U beeeen litttt!!!! @vonmiller what’s the locker next to u loook like 👀!!!??”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s comment on Von Miller’s latest Instagram post 👀 OBJ is a free agent… #BillsMafia #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/6uj7Rl6Qoh — Mat Mlodzinski (@MatMlodzinski) August 8, 2022

If the two are going to reunite this season, it can only be with the Bills, as Buffalo signed Von Miller to a massive six-year deal worth $120 million — with a potential out at the end of the 2024 NFL season. Imagining a Bills receiving corps that features the pair of Stefon Diggs and Beckham is tantalizing, to say the least, though that doesn’t seem to be one that’s likely to happen. For one, Odell Beckham Jr. is still recuperating from a torn ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is believed to miss at least the first nine weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

That being said, there should no shortage of Odell Beckham Jr., suitors. When healthy, OBJ is one of the most destructive forces to opposing defenses downfield.

As for Miller, he is a pretty destructive force himself, and he will look to add explosiveness to the Bills’ pass rush, starting this upcoming 2022 NFL season.