Along with struggling with critics, Argylle hasn't been able to draw audiences to the movie theater based on its opening day box office.

Despite an ensemble cast and trailers that hinted at a fun spy movie to kick off 2024, Argylle has already struggled to get off the ground thanks to largely negative feedback from critics and audiences. It appears these struggles are extending to the box office, as well, as Argylle has started its opening weekend off in fairly lackluster fashion, financially.

Matthew Vaughn's latest film reportedly took in around $6.5 million across its Thursday night previews and opening day on Friday, despite playing across roughly 3,600 screens across North America, according to Variety. The film was projected to take in $15-20 million for its opening weekend, making it a slow start for a film with a $200+ million budget.

The disappointing box office comes on the heels of largely negative reviews from critics for the spy-action-comedy film meant to be a franchise starter for Apple Studios. Two major points of criticism were the film's plot, which many thought was convoluted, and its near two-and-a-half hour runtime.

In addition, it is the latest release in 2024 that has failed to produce foot traffic back to movie theaters since the new year began.

The highest grossing release of 2024, thus far, at the domestic box office is the musical remake of Mean Girls, which brought in roughly $62 million since its January 12 release. Jason Statham's actioneer The Beekeeper follows with around $44 million, though it fared much better at the worldwide box office with $107 million to Mean Girls' $86 million.

It remains to be seen if there are any other releases scheduled for February will be able to draw major foot traffic to the movie theaters.

Two films some insiders have speculated could draw foot traffic, but are still questionable, are Madame Web and Bob Marley: One Love. Madame Web, in particular, is also considered a concerning release due to the mixed reception and box office returns Sony's Marvel films have drawn following the first Venom.