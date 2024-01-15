Sometimes you have to do a little bit of research...

Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose took to social media to react the Critics Choice Awards “joke” that associated with her “actors who also think that they are singers”, Deadline reported.

“No I didn't find it funny. Lol,” the Tony-nominated actress wrote on her Instagram Stories.

This was in response to the strange ding at the ceremony when presenters Bella Ramsey and Anthony Ramos presented the category for Best Song.

What do you mean Ariana DeBose only thinks she can sing?

Ramsey began by reading off the teleprompter and said that the songs they were about to list in the category were “delivered by some of the most famous famous in the music industry. Ramos then said Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa's names.

The un-fact checked quip that prompted DeBose's reaction was when Ramsey read the joke that classified the Broadway star with Jack Black and Ryan Gosling, and called them “actors who also think that they are singers.”

DeBose didn't react favorably — and for good reason. Not only is she an actress, but a singer as well. Not just any singer, but one who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar as Anita in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of West Side Story — a musical film.

DeBose also won a Best Film Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2022 BAFTAs and a Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture at the Golden Globes in the same year.

She has also been in other Broadway musicals such as Bring It On, Motown: The Musical, Pippin and Hamilton.

In 2018, DeBose was nominated for a Best Featured Actress in a Musical for playing the titular role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

The actress and singer was nominated at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in the category Best Song for her This Wish performance in Disney's animated movie Wish.

By the way, not for nothing, but Jack Black is a musician as well. He's the lead singer of the band Tenacious D and has released four albums. The band also won the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for their song The Last in Line in 2015. Black was also the lead in the 2003 film School of Rock for which he was nominated Best Actor – Comedy or Musical.