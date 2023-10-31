Aaron Spears, the Grammy-nominated drummer for mega stars Ariana Grande, Birtney Spears, and Lady Gaga, passed away at age 47.

According to Variety, the drummer's wife announced the news on Instagram Monday, stating, “Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our previous son, August. His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe.”

Spears' wife continued, “We were blessed to have him in our lives, and his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us.”

Drummer Aaron Spears' work

The award-nominated drummer worked on Usher's 2004 album Confessions. Before that, he performed with James Brown at the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Tributes poured in on social media.

Ariana Grande said in an Instagram story, “I can't wrap my head around this. We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron. The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together.”

Fellow drummer Travis Barker said, “I have no words. I love you so much, my brother and will miss you. This doesn't seem real. Praying for you Jessica and August.”

Regarding the drummer's television appearances, he was the music coordinator and drummer for Season 3 of The Masked Singer. He was also the house drummer on NBC's Songland pilot episode in 2019.

Aaron Spears is survived by his wife, Jessica, and son, August.