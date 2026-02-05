The Seattle Seahawks anticipated rookie Nick Emmanwori playing a pivotal role for the Super Bowl. But the versatile safety handed the NFC champs a “situation to monitor” before facing the New England Patriots.

Here's why via NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday night: Emmanwori is dealing with a sudden NFL Injury.

A situation to monitor, via the #Seahawks pool report on star S Nick Emmanwori. pic.twitter.com/Kx8vJG82el — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2026

His head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed the injury following Wednesday's practice. But one promising sign is Emmanwori walking off under his own power.

Still, Emmanwori's potential absence from the defense creates a new worry for the NFC champs.

Patriots could expose Seahawks amid Nick Emmanwori update

Emmanwori became lauded for his towering frame and coverage skills.

He won over the “12's” off his closing pursuits to the football and long arms. The former South Carolina star swatted three passes against the Los Angeles Rams with the NFC title on the line. And that was a Rams team featuring All-Pro wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

He and Julian Love formed a stout safety duo as new secondary enforcers. Their collaboration and play have reminded Seahawk fans of another famed Seattle duo: Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor.

But now Macdonald may have to force Ty Okada or plug Coby Bryant at Emmanwori's spot if he can't go.

Okada has held his own this season by breaking up a career-high six passes. Bryant added seven PBU's with four picks. Seattle may not sweat over Emmanwori's possible unavailability.

But still, this defense performs so much better with the 6-foot-3 rookie on the field. He's needed to counter Patriots star Stefon Diggs underneath.

Emmanwori landed on the injury list before. He got evaluated for a concussion on Dec. 19.