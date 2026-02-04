Once known as one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry, John Cena and Nikki Bella broke up in 2018 after their relationship of almost six years. The couple were even engaged for a brief period of time after Cena proposed to her at WrestleMania 33.

Recently appearing on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive with her sister Brie Bella, Paul asked the former Divas Champion if it was “awkward to meet your ex John Cena backstage?”, to which Bella shared a confident answer.

“I mean, the first time like we hadn't seen each other in so many years, so it was just like you didn't know what to expect. So, I think, yeah. And then it was fine. Then it was like normal. And then I got to meet his wife. I think then after that, actually then I would talk to them both every time I saw them at TV, and then it was like normal, and of course for the first time, for sure.”

While not much detail, it shared a similar essence to a previous answer Nikki Bella had previously stated when posed with a similar question. After moving on from Cena, Bella dated and married Artem Chigvintsev in 2022, before divorcing him in 2024. She is now speculated to be dating Eagles' star Cooper DeJean. Meanwhile, Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh.

Nikki Bella ‘wasn't invited' to John Cena's WWE retirement match

In the same Logan Paul podcast, Bella was asked about her reaction to John Cena's retirement bout against Gunther, to which she revealed that the Hall of Famer was not invited to the event.

“I guess I didn't have an emotion to it. Meaning, I was sad at the fact that he was retiring, but I was having a lot of fun at the Flyers game too. That I got a lot of s**t for. People acted as if I was invited to his last match, and I denied the request. I wasn't invited,” Bella said. “So I was at the Flyers game because the Eagles were playing the next day, so I was in Philly. It was more sad about him retiring. And I just wanted his run to be the way he wanted, so as long as he's happy, I'm happy.”