During the post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night RAW in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE changed the entrance music of Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer — much to the fans' dismay.

The fans have revolted against this move. While the song still features some of the signature guitars, it does sound different than her past theme.

Stephanie Vaquer has a new official theme song.

The comments section of Wrestle Ops' post was filled with negative sentiments from fans. “THEY GAVE HER GENERIC SUPERSTAR THEME #3,” one fan wrote.

Someone else blamed Def Rebel, who produce a lot of WWE's entrance themes, especially for newer stars. “Oh no she got Def Rebel'd,” a fan commented.

Unfortunately, the debut of the new theme might have affected the crowd in Philadelphia. One fan joked, “I thought Zelina Vega was coming out the way she got crickets.”

Stephanie Vaquer loved her old WWE entrance music

It remains unclear if WWE intends to keep Vaquer's new theme. It's unlikely that they would debut it only to throw it on the shelf, even if fans aren't happy with it.

Vaquer was vocal about loving her now-previous entrance music. This makes the decision to change it, especially because she hasn't undergone a gimmick change, even more puzzling.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Vaquer discussed her love for her song. WWE wanted to change her theme when she was called up to the RAW roster, but Vaquer pushed back. She talked to Shawn Michaels and told him that she didn't want to have her music changed. “I love my music — I don't want to change [it],” she told Michaels.

Stephanie Vaquer is definitely pissed that WWE changed her theme 😭 (@ChrisVanVliet interview) https://t.co/QQrQibtiOc pic.twitter.com/rm2ishWzTT — Tribal Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) February 3, 2026

Her conversation worked, at least for a time. Vaquer used her NXT theme for her first year on the main roster. Now, she has new entrance music that fans don't know how to feel about.