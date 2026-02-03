At the recent Super Bowl 60 Media Day, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs revealed his favorite song written by his girlfriend, Cardi B.

When asked for his favorite Cardi B, Diggs hesitated, saying, “Lo siento,” which means “I'm sorry” in Spanish, before giving his answer.

“I can't say it. It's an old song, but it's ‘PAW backwards,” Diggs said, referencing her song “WAP” while winking at the offscreen reporter who asked the question.

Stefon Diggs did his best to answer this question 😆 pic.twitter.com/zAN5XF2SAQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2026

The person who asked the question then responded, “That's my favorite, too!” Diggs and the rest of the reporters laughed before he fired back, “Easy now!”

Of course, “WAP” is an acronym that stands for “Wet-Ass P***y.” So, that explains why Diggs was unable to say the answer outright at the Super Bowl Media Day.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's relationship

Article Continues Below

Diggs and Cardi have been in a relationship for a while, but they made it official in June 2025. In September, Cardi announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Diggs.

The baby was born in November 2025, just months before her Little Miss Drama Tour, which will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.

While this was their first baby together, they both have kids with other partners. Cardi was previously married to fellow rapper Offset.

They had two children together before Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. However, she announced her third pregnancy with Offset the day after filing for divorce. She gave birth to their third child together in September 2024. Diggs also has two daughters from his past relationships.

Currently, Diggs and the Patriots are getting ready for Super Bowl 60. They will face the Seattle Seahawks in what is a rematch of Super Bowl 49.

This is Diggs' first season with the Patriots. 2025 was a return to form for the receiver after his 2024 season with the Houston Texans was cut short with a torn ACL injury. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards (his first time topping 1,000 yards since 2023) and scored four touchdowns.