A few days ago, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's daughter, Ava, announced her exit from WWE. Known for her role as NXT's general manager, she released a statement on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, announcing her departure. Real name, Simone Johnson claimed that the decision to not continue with WWE was “difficult,” it was also the point of a new beginning in her life.

However, soon after exiting WWE, Ava launched a surprising rant on X(Twitter) about ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). “And now that i can say this with my full chest, [middle finger emoji] ice and that entire administration.”

Shortly after, the 24-year-old's social media account disappeared as fans feared her deactivating it. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Simone Johnson decided to take down her X account, and nobody forced her into doing it.

While employed with WWE, Johnson never spoke against Donald Trump's government or ICE. WWE has maintained a close relationship with the Trump administration. Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is the United States Secretary of Education, while Paul “Triple H” Levesque is the vice chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Similar to Ava, Bad Bunny calls out ICE during the Grammys

On Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, Bad Bunny called out ICE during an emotional speech while receiving the Album of the Year award at the 2026 Grammys.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out! We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans. I know it’s tough not to hate on these days, and I was thinking, sometimes we get contaminados – I don’t know how to say that in English – the hate gets more powerful with more hate,” Bad Bunny opened up to a roaring Los Angeles crowd.