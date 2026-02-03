It's safe to say WWE legend Asuka wasn't happy with the other half of the Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane, after being eliminated by her in the 2026 Royal Rumble.

WWE uploaded a video of the Superstars' rides backstage after their eliminations from the 2026 Royal Rumble. Asuka forced Sane out of the golf cart, and she didn't let her back in. She then instructed the driver to keep going.

Clearly, the frustrations were still brewing on Asuka's behalf after she was eliminated from the Royal Rumble. Expect the tension to continue brewing.

Kairi Sane accidentally eliminated Asuka from the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

During the Women's Royal Rumble match, Asuka and Sane were late entrants to the battle royal. Asuka entered first at #21, and Sane followed seven spots later.

Article Continues Below

At one point, Sane and Asuka were battling Iyo Sky — their former Damage CTRL stablemate — near the ropes. Sky dodged Asuka's attack before moving out of the way as Sane attacked her.

Sane ended up eliminating her Kabuki Warriors teammate, causing the “Empress of Tomorrow” to become enraged. Unfortunately for Sane, she was eliminated a few moments later.

As they lay on the floor, Asuka yelled at Sane and pulled her hair. The rest of their interaction backstage was not shown during the broadcast. Now, fans know what happened.

It feels inevitable that the Kabuki Warriors will break up sooner rather than later. Sane will likely get a big pop the moment she stands up to the tyrannical Asuka.

There's a chance the pop is as loud as when Sami Zayn broke free of Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. That made Zayn one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster, and he remains so to this day. Perhaps Sane can reach the same heights if WWE plays its cards right.