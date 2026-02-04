Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, popularly known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Minecraft movie, Aquaman, and others, recently appeared for an interview with Etalk alongside former wrestler Dave Bautista.

Sitting down for a chat with his The Wrecking Crew co-star, Momoa opened up in detail and revealed his pro-wrestling name. Having never wrestled before, Momoa had a hilarious answer ready.

“I’m going to go with ‘The Dirtbag,’ Jason ‘The Dirtbag Momoa’.”

Momoa is also set to appear in the live-action version of The Street Fighter movie with several other pro-wrestlers: Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Hirooki Goto. Street Fighter is set to release later this year on Oct. 16, 2026.

Jason Momoa believes Dave Bautista will win every fight between them

A few weeks ago, while promoting his film with Bautista, the duo appeared for an interview with Page Six, where he opened up about a hypothetical fight situation between him and Bautista, and claimed how the former World Champion would win every fight between them. “Dave’s [Bautista] gonna win. On the street, in the shower…anywhere. In a closet, f–king in the theatre, Dave is always gonna win!”

“The Animal” retired from pro-wrestling after a No Holds Barred WrestleMania 35 match against Triple H almost six years ago. Apart from pro-wrestling, Batista also holds a brown belt in BJJ and is a trained MMA fighter.

The Wrecking Crew released on Prime Video on Jan. 28, 2026, and is set in Hawaiʻi. The film has been directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Jonathan Tropper. It currently stands at 6.5/10 on IMDB and 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.