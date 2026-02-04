One of the most controversial moments in WWE Unreal Season 2 was when producer Michael Hayes commented on former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green's status on the card.

During an interview with Radio Andy, Green acknowledged that hearing Hayes' comments “pissed” her off. She's “self-aware,” but hearing that there's a “ceiling” on her potential hurts.

Chelsea Green responds to Michael Hayes' comments about her that he made on WWE Unreal Season 2 (@RadioAndyTweets) pic.twitter.com/48IhBMbtNu — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) February 3, 2026

“One of the head producers of WWE, his name is Michael Hayes, he works very closely with our boss, Triple H,” Green explained. “He basically on Unreal said, ‘Chelsea makes the most out of her time, so we don't need to give her 30 minutes, we give her 30 seconds and she does the same work, which is great because she's not meant to be here for 30 minutes, she's not meant to be the top girl; she's meant to elevate all those girls to be in that top position, to be a main eventer.'

“It's crazy because I'm a self-aware human being, so I know my place on the totem pole in this fake hierarchy that is wrestling, but to actually hear it, to actually hear that there was a ceiling put on me, it's different. You can't help but be pissed off and a little upset and just aggravated at the fact that you thought that there was maybe a chance that there wasn't that ceiling, that maybe it was all in your head, and then it was confirmed,” she continued.

Even worse? Green was never told about her ceiling to her face. Instead, she learned about it through Unreal Season 2 on Netflix, just like the rest of us. “It wasn't confirmed to me — it was confirmed on national television!” she emphasized.

Will Chelsea Green ever be in the WWE main event scene?

Currently, Green is a fixture of the midcard on Friday Night SmackDown. She is a former two-time Women's United States Champion (and the inaugural champion) and one-half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions with Ethan Page.

However, she is rarely near the main event. She participates in Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble matches, but she hasn't won one.

Perhaps the viral comments made by Hayes on Unreal will start a movement. This is something fans have seen in the past, and maybe Green is next in line.