Just a couple of months into his wrestling retirement against Gunther, John Cena now finds himself completely immersed in his Hollywood career. Weeks after the first look at his upcoming Netflix movie, Little Brother were released, Cena is now set to partner with Apple TV.

Apple TV recently unveiled first-look images and the summary for Matchbox The Movie during its 2026 Apple TV Press Day. The upcoming action-adventure film is set to premiere globally on Apple TV on Oct. 9, 2026.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, the first-look images for the film were revealed. The film is inspired by the iconic Mattel toy line. Matchbox the Movie is described as “an action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world.”

The revealed first-look photos from the film showcase Cena running in a formal business suit amid a busy road, while another picture shows the star-studded cast in a yellow-hue photo.

Filming for the movie took place in Budapest in Jan. 2025, with additional filming taking place in Casablanca in Mar. 2025. The shooting locations were later matched with pictures of John Cena's car action scenes from the location. More scenes were shot across Erfoud, Merzouga, Slovakia, and Los Angeles.

Produced by Skydance Media, the film stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Randeep Hooda, Teyonah Parris, and Arturo Castro. It is set to be directed by Sam Hargrave. Hargrave is popularly known for directing the Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction and Extraction 2.