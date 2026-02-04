A couple of months ago on Dec. 13, 2025, Gunther defeated and retired John Cena from professional wrestling. The man known for not giving up finally gave up at Saturday Night's Main Event in his career's final match. Deemed as one of the most shocking moments, the spot attracted several negative reactions from the crowd as well as an immense amount of heat for Gunther.

Recently appearing on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive, Nikki Bella was asked about her reaction to the moment and why she was not in attendance during the match. Sharing an honest answer, Bella replied that she “didn't have an emotion to it.”

“I guess I didn't have an emotion to it. Meaning, I was sad at the fact that he was retiring, but I was having a lot of fun at the Flyers game too. That I got a lot of s**t for. People acted as if I was invited to his last match and I denied the request. I wasn't invited,” Bella said. “So I was at the Flyers game because the Eagles were playing the next day, so I was in Philly. It was more sad about him retiring. And I just wanted his run to be the way he wanted, so as long as he's happy, I'm happy.”

Article Continues Below

Bella and Cena once dated and were also one of the most popular couples in the industry. The two briefly dated from 2012 to 2018. They were even engaged to each other when Cena proposed to her at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. However, their engagement did not last long as the couple broke off almost a year later.