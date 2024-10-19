Arizona football is getting some good news, ahead of a key game Saturday against Colorado. Wildcats cornerback Tacario Davis is getting monitored and he may be able to play, per 247 Sports. Davis left the last game for Arizona football against BYU due to a groin injury.

The Wildcats are in a must-win situation Saturday against Colorado. Arizona has lost two games in a row, and sit at 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference. That's disappointing for the squad, who were looked at as a dark horse this offseason to possibly win the conference.

Arizona is 3-3 heading into the team's contest with the Buffaloes Saturday.

Arizona is in its first season in the Big 12

The Wildcats are now in the Big 12, after years in the Pac-12. Arizona joins Arizona State, Colorado and Utah in the league. The Wildcats can afford no more losses to make the Big 12 conference championship, and will even need help to get there.

Davis is one of the best players in the Arizona secondary. The cornerback has 19 solo tackles this season, and five passes defended. Davis already has more solo tackles than last season; he posted 25 total stops in 2023.

The cornerback has already impressed NFL scouts this year. He was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week earlier this season, after a team victory over Utah. Davis made a critical play to help Arizona football win that game. He has the reputation for being a lockdown corner, and has shown it this year when healthy.

Davis' return would certainly help the Wildcats Saturday, who must stop the high-powered Shedeur Sanders. Colorado has been one of the surprises of the league this season, bouncing back from a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Sanders entered the season as preseason First-Team All-Big 12, and has thrown for 2,018 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Arizona football and Colorado play at 4:00 Eastern Saturday. Colorado enters the game with a 4-2 record, and a 2-1 conference mark.