With so much up in the air regarding the future of Arizona football, the program needed a big recruiting triumph. It got just that in the form of the state's top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 class, 4-star Demond Williams Jr., per 247 sports. The question now is what conference will he be representing during his promising college career?

The Wildcats are a strong potential candidate to join the Big 12 after Colorado became a league member, effective of 2024. The Pac-12 Conference is in shambles, with the remaining schools scrambling to figure out their long-term standing in the college football landscape.

Regardless of where Arizona calls home, it is laser-focused on continuing to rebuild. Williams figures to be a central part of that ongoing quest for relevancy. The impending Basha High School senior originally pledged his loyalty to Ole Miss but decommitted in early-July. Williams might be a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, but he has proven capable of doing damage with both his arm and legs.

“I feel like it’s a great situation where I can stay close to home, close to family and play for a family oriented program, and having to compete for a program with a lot of NFL connections put it over the top for me,” Williams told 247 Sports' Blair Angulo.

Arizona football is putting in the work to get back on track. After a 1-11 campaign in 2021-22, Jedd Fisch more than doubled his win total in his second year as head coach last season. This huge recruiting victory indicates progress will continue on all fronts for the Wildcats.

Whether or not it is playing in the Big 12 or a fragmented version of the Pac-12, this program is desperate to stay out of the conference basement going forward.