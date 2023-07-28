The Pac-12 is currently scrambling as Colorado football announced they will be leaving for the Big 12 amid UCLA and USC football already set to leave for the Big 10. The Arizona football president is now addressing his program's potential Pac-12 exit for the Big 12 as well, reports The Athletic's Max Olson.

“We’ve still got a year left on the contract. It’s not like you’ve got to decide do you jump or go down with the building. So I don’t feel pressure or stress or anything about this. I’m just waiting to see what the deal looks like.”

It sounds like it will be a wait-and-see approach for Arizona football in terms of whether or not they stay in the Pac-12 or opt to leave for the Big 12. If things continue to go as they are for their current conference, it would be no surprise to see the Wildcats football team be changing leagues soon.

The future of the Pac-12 is now looking extremely murky while teams decide to leave left and right. A complete destruction of the conference seems unlikely, but they will definitely have to be creative if they want to find a way to continue trotting out a competitive football conference every year.

In terms of this season, the Pac-12 will have a traditional season with USC, UCLA, and Colorado not set to leave until 2024. This gives Arizona football the opportunity to make some serious noise as an underdog while they still have college football blue bloods still in the conference.