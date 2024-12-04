Arizona football will have work to do this offseason, following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. Along with losing seven of their last eight games, it’s possible that the Wildcats are losing their starting quarterback.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is reportedly entering the transfer portal, sources tell Adam Gorney of Rivals and Yahoo Sports.

Fifita was Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year for the Wildcats last season, and he has two seasons of eligibility left.

Noah Fifita‘s dad says he’s staying with Arizona football

While it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Fifita departed from AU, his dad has waved off the rumors, per Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority.com.

“247Sports reached out to Noah Fifita's father, who told us the reports of Noah entering the transfer portal are untrue.

“He wants to stay at Arizona and has no intention of entering the portal.”