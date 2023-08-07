There will surely be an in-depth documentary about the collapse of the Pac-12 Conference years from now, with every major decision of current commissioner George Kliavkoff and those who preceded him likely to be nitpicked and maligned. It is a historic low light that will warrant a full examination. However, before the dust even settles on this massive demolition, one departing program is still making sure to get its licks in.

Arizona, who will join the overstuffed Big 12 starting in 2024, is explaining one of the reasons why membership in the Pac-12 was no longer compatible. And the school did not exactly take a gentle approach.

“Arizona President Bobby Robbins on selling Apple package: ‘We were trying to think, well, it's going to be like selling candy bars for Little League,'” On3.com's Pete Nakos tweeted Monday. Ouch. The Wildcats clearly are not interested in hiding their claws following the recent mass exodus from the Pac-12.



Procuring an enticing media rights deal was a sticking point between the league and its members for a long time. Kliavkoff irked multiple programs by the length and futility of the process. Robbins is clearly not sold on the notion that the future of live sports lies in streaming, at least not where Apple is concerned.

Other major conferences like the SEC are tremendously boosted by their partnership with ESPN. College football on Apple TV does not seem to carry nearly as much cachet or revenue opportunities.

The proposed deal would have paid each Pac-12 school $23 million a piece and include subscription-based incentives. Comparatively, that left a lot to be desired, prompting Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Utah and Arizona State to all head to greener pastures. After spending ions on trying to find the perfect deal, everything finally gave way in a matter of days.

A super lucrative contract was always going to be difficult for the Pac-12 to lock down. The conference has long lost its luster. Being a pauper in the Power Five undoubtedly still had great benefits, though. Now, the league is on the brink of extinction and is being likened to a school fundraiser. The name might as well be changed to Rock Bottom.