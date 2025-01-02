While the 2024 Peach Bowl gave college football fans everything they asked for on New Year's Day, the Arizona State faithful felt shortchanged by the result. Despite the double-overtime result, many were irate at a potential game-changing targeting penalty against Texas being passed up by the officials.

With the game being broadcast on ESPN, CBS Sports analyst Gene Steratore did not work the event. That did not stop him from sharing his opinion on X, formerly Twitter, the following day.

“My phone has been burning up all morning,” Steratore tweeted. “Yes, this should have been a flag for targeting in #TEXvsASU. It meets all of the criteria of targeting (Rule 9-1-4).”

The play in question occurred with one minute remaining in regulation. With the score knotted at 24, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt hit Melquan Stovall over the middle, who was drilled by Texas safety Michael Taafe. Stovall was not looking at Taafe when the hit occurred, making him defenseless. The first point of contact was Taafe's helmet directly colliding with Stovall's, leaving the receiver down on the field for several minutes while the officials reviewed the play for targeting.

ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin seemed to agree that the call should have been made, pointing out that all of the penalty requirements had been met. Regardless, the official review came up negative, resulting in Arizona State punting on 4th-and-5 instead of being granted an automatic first down.

Arizona State falls to Texas in Peach Bowl

The targeting no-call led to Texas' last-minute drive from Quinn Ewers to set up a game-winning 38-yard field goal attempt. However, Longhorns kicker Brett Austin missed the kick off the upright, ending a second consecutive drive with a failed go-ahead field goal.

The game would go into double overtime after both teams scored a touchdown in the first extra period. Ewers hit tight end Gunnar Helm on the first play of double-overtime to give Texas a 39-31 lead that they would not relinquish. Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt's game-losing interception a few plays later sealed the deal.

Despite the outcome, Arizona State still put forth a nearly miraculous comeback attempt after trailing 24-8 early in the fourth quarter. Star running back Cam Skattebo compiled another gaudy stat line while overcoming an in-game illness. Skattebo ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and added eight catches for 99 receiving yards. He also threw a 42-yard touchdown on a trick play, resulting in 284 all-purpose yards and three total scores.

The Sun Devils end 2024 with an 11-3 record in their first year with the Big 12. It goes down as one of the best seasons in school history just one year after going 3-9 in Kenny Dillingham's first season as head coach.