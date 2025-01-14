The Arizona State football team put together a terrific season on the field as they won the Big 12 and made it to the College Football Playoff. They are now seeing that success pay off in the transfer portal as a lot of guys want to come play for the Sun Devils. Arizona State has now landed three transfer portal commitments on Monday, and the latest is Purdue cornerback transfer Kyndrich Breedlove. Breedlove is the second Boilermaker CB to commit to the Sun Devils on Monday as Nyland Green committed earlier in the day.

“BREAKING: Purdue starting transfer CB Kyndrich Breedlove has Committed to Arizona State, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 5’11 188 CB totaled 40 Tackles, 4 PD, & 3 INT this season Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining.”

Kydrich Breedlove is very familiar with the transfer portal as he has now been in it three times. He started his career at Ole Miss back in 2021, and then he transferred to Colorado and played for the Buffaloes during the 2023 season before transferring to Purdue ahead of the 2024. Arizona State will be Breedlove's fourth school.

Back in 2021, Breedlove racked up just one total tackle while playing for Ole Miss. He was able to make more of an impact at Colorado as he finished the 2023 season with 12 total tackles and one forced fumble. This past year with Purdue was certainly his best, however.

Breedlove had a breakout season with the Boilermakers this year as he racked up 40 total tackles, four passes defended and three interceptions. He was a key player on the defense and he should be able to make an immediate impact with the Arizona State football team.

Purdue had a rough 2024 season and they decided to move on from their head coach after a 1-11 season. The Boilermakers finished the second with a 0-9 conference record and they came in last place in the conference. Because of that, Purdue is seeing a lot of players enter the transfer portal.

Now that Arizona State is starting to excel on the football field, they are starting to see it pay off in the transfer portal. The future is looking bright for the Sun Devils, and players from the around the country want to come and be a part of it.

Monday was a good day for the Sun Devils. They landed a commitment from Kyndrich Breedlove, Breedlove's teammate from Purdue, and the Arizona State football team also picked up a transfer wide receiver from Alabama. Things are definitely trending in the right direction for this program.