It's been a good Monday so far for the Arizona State football team as the Sun Devils have picked up two important transfer portal commitments. First, former Alabama wide receiver transfer Jaren Hamilton announced that he was going to come play for Arizona State, and then the Sun Devils landed a commitment from Purdue transfer cornerback Nyland Green. Green also spent three seasons with Georgia before transferring to the Boilermakers. Let's take a look at Hamilton first.

“BREAKING: Alabama transfer WR Jaren Hamilton has Committed to Arizona State, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 200 WR will have 3 years of eligibility remaining Was ranked as a Four-Star Recruit in the 2023 Class (per On3).”

Adding a wide receiver with some upside to the team is big for the Arizona State football team. Quarterback Sam Leavitt will be back with the Sun Devils next season, so getting him another weapon to work with is important.

Jaren Hamilton didn't do much during the 2024 season with Alabama as he was only a freshman. It's not uncommon for freshman to sit on the bench for most of the season, and that is exactly what happened with Hamilton. However, he did get some playing time as he actually finished the year with one tackle. Not reception. Tackle.

Now, Hamilton is going to play for the Sun Devils, and he will be joined by Nyland Green.

“BREAKING: Former Georgia and Purdue CB Nyland Green has Committed to Arizona State, he tells @on3sports,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 186 CB will have 1 year of eligibility remaining Was ranked as a Five-Star in the 2021 Class (per On3).”

Nyland Green started his career at Georgia back in 2021. He has already played four seasons of college football with power four teams, so he is bringing a lot of experience to the Sun Devils.

Green wasn't able to do a ton when he played the Bulldogs. He got better as his time went on, but in his final season with the team, he racked up a career high seven tackles. After that season, he decided to transfer to Purdue, and he had a bigger impact with the Boilermakers.

This past season, Green racked up 23 total tackles, five passes defended, two sacks and one forced fumble. He was an important part of the Purdue offense, and he will now take those talents to Arizona State. The Sun Devils will be the third school for Green.

There are differing levels of experience for these two transfers that are coming to Arizona State, but both are important pickups and both provide a lot of upside. On one hand, you have a guy coming in that hasn't played a lot and could go on to spend a three or four years with the program. On the other side of things, you have a guy that has a lot of experience that should be able to come in and make a difference right away.

Arizona State had their best season in a long time this year as they won the Big 12 and made the College Football Playoff for the first time. The future is looking bright for the Sun Devils.