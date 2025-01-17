ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Saturday afternoon Big 12 clash as Arizona State faces Cincinnati. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

Arizona State comes into the game at 10-6 on the year, and sitting 1-4 in conference play. They opened the year strong, going 8-1. The only loss was an eight-point loss to Gonzaga. After the strong start, they would win just two of their next seven games. The two wins were over UMass and Colorado. In their last game, they faced UCF. It was a two-point game at the half and would be a one-point game with under three minutes left in the game. Still, UCF would win the game 95-89.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 11-5 on the year and 1-4 in conference play. They opened up the year well, winning six in a row to begin the year before losing to Villanova. They would then win four more in a row including a win over a 22nd-ranked Dayton. Still, they would go on to lose their next four games. In their last game, they faced Colorado. Cincinnati led 34-27 at the half, but Colorado would make the comeback. Colorado took a 51-50 lead with 4:20 left in the game. Still, Cincinnati would take the lead and get the win, 68-62.

Here are the Arizona State-Cincinnati College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Cincinnati Odds

Arizona State: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +340

Cincinnati: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 132.5 (-110)

Under: 132.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cincinnati

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State is ranked 64th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 91st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 50th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Arizona State has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 119th in the nation in points per game while sitting 94th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 56th in the nation in three-point attempts made per game.

BJ Freeman leads the team in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 13.3 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Joson Sanon. Sanon comes in with 12.8 points per game, with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year. Finally, Alston Mason comes in with 11.9 points per game, plus 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Basheer Jihad leads the way. Jihad comes in with 12.6 points per game, with 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined by Jayden Quaintance. Quaintance leads the team in rebounds, steals, and blocks this year. He comes in with 8.3 rebounds per game while having 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati is ranked 39th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 127th in adjusted offensive efficiency and seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Cincinnati has been great on defense this year. They are sixth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting eighth in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are third in the nation against the three-ball this year.

Simas Lukosius leads Cincinnati in scoring this year. He comes in with 12.5 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Dan Skillings Jr. Skillins missed time earlier in the year, but has come back to average 12.4 points per game, with 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game this year. Finally, Jizzle James leads the team in assists this year. He has 4.3 assists per game while adding 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Dillon Mitchell leads the way, leading the team in rebounds and steals. He comes in with seven rebounds per game while adding 1.4 steals per game. He also scored 10.9 points and has 1.2 assists per game.

Final Arizona State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

This game will be a clash of styles between the two Big 12 teams. Arizona State is more focused on the offensive end of the court and Cincinnati is more focused on the defensive end of the court. Meanwhile, the match-up between the Arizona State defense and Cincinnati offense is fairly even, with Arizona State sitting 180th in opponent points per game, and Cincinnati sitting 179th in points per game. This game could come down to grabbing extra possessions. Cincinnati is 22nd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while Arizona State is 281st. Further, Cincinnati is 37th in turnovers per game and 143rd in opponent turnovers per game, while Arizona State is 286th in turnovers per game, and 186th in opponent turnovers per game. Take Cincinnati in this one.

Final Arizona State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -8.5 (-120)