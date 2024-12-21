ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-UMass prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State-UMass.

Arizona State ran into the Florida Gators‘ buzzsaw earlier in December. Now the Sun Devils will try to bounce back against UMass. Keep in mind, bettors: This game is in Massachusetts, but it is not an on-campus game for the Minutemen. UMass plays its home games in Amherst. This game is in Springfield as part of a two-game neutral-court event.

Arizona State did get bombed by Florida, but the Devils have notched some very solid wins early this season. They beat Grand Canyon and New Mexico. They have taken care of Saint Mary's and Santa Clara, too. Their only losses are to Florida and Gonzaga, two very good teams which will be in the NCAA Tournament. ASU looks like a tourney team and should get a lot of mileage from the Saint Mary's and New Mexico wins heading into Selection Sunday. Now the Devils need to make sure they avoid bad losses. Losing to UMass would qualify as one.

The Minutemen have had a rough ride so far this season. They are 5-7 in 12 games, and more than that, not all five of those wins are against Division I schools. UMass has beaten some very soft low-end cupcakes, so the Minutemen need to beef up their profile. Beating ASU would help UMass amass more quality on its portfolio.

This is a really interesting scheduling move by Arizona State and Bobby Hurley just before Christmas. Taking a cross-country flight to the opposite corner of the country to play a hungry but not great opponent is a situation set up for stress and anxiety if the Sun Devils don't handle it well. If Arizona State needs 10 to 15 minutes to get into the flow of this game, UMass could grab an early advantage and make Arizona State play from behind. The Sun Devils could get roped into a game which is close late in regulation, and again, if they lose here, that's a real dent in their currently solid resume. If ASU loses, a lot of people are going to question this scheduling move — not just playing UMass, but doing so in Massachusetts and not a more geographically neutral site such as Kansas City or St. Louis.

Here are the Arizona State-UMass College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-UMass Odds

Arizona State: -9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -430

UMass: +9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs UMass

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun Devils are good. Beating Saint Mary's and New Mexico shows the Devils have talent and some real defensive toughness. Moreover, Bobby Hurley-coached teams have historically struggled on offense, but this Arizona State roster has shown more offensive skill than Hurley's previous ASU teams. Being able to score at a higher rate makes a Hurley-coached team a lot harder to beat.

All of that aside, UMass is a bad team, limping into this contest under .500 and without any real achievements to speak of. ASU should be able to get on top by several points at halftime and then build on that lead in the second half to win by 13 to 17 points.

Why UMass Will Cover The Spread/Win

UMass is not playing on campus, but it is still playing not that far from home, while ASU is going across the country just before Christmas. This is an obvious letdown spot for Arizona State, while UMass is hungry for an upset and is getting almost 10 points. UMass will keep it close.

Final Arizona State-UMass Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to ASU, but we think you should completely stay away from this game.

Final Arizona State-UMass Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -9.5