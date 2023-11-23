It is the 97th battle for the Territorial Cup as we continue our College Football odds series with an Arizona-Arizona State prediction and pick.

It is the 97th battle for the Territorial Cup as Arizona takes on Arizona State in the Duel in the Desert. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Arizona-Arizona State prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

This will be the 97th time these two teams have faced, starting back in 1899. In that year, the Normal School, now known as Arizona State, won 11-2. That was also the first year the Territorial Cup was used. It was ultimately lost and not discovered in 1980, and it has been used every year since 2001. Overall, Arizona leads the series with 50 wins to Arizona State's 45 and one tie. Last year, Arizona broke a five-year losing streak to Arizona State, winning 38-35.

Arizona enters the game at 8-3 on the year. They opened the season with a win over Northern Arizona before falling to Mississippi State. They also opened conference play 1-2, with a seven-point loss to Washington and a two-point loss to USC. Since then, they have been great. They have won five straight games, including wins over Oregon State, UCLA, and Utah. They could also make the Pac-12 title game if they win and Oregon State beats Oregon.

Meanwhile, Arizona State has had a disappointing year. After opening the season with a win over an FCS school, they lost six straight games. The only two wins have come over Washington State and UCLA. Last time out, they were dismantled. Playing Oregon, the Ducks had a 42-0 lead at the half and would win 49-13.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona-Arizona State Odds

Arizona: -10.5 (-115)

Arizona State: +10.5 (-105)

Over: 49.5 (-115)

Under: 49.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State Week 13

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread

Noah Fifita took over as the starting quarterback in week five and has been solid since. On the year, he has completed 187 of 256 passes for 1.990 yards and 18 touchdowns. Fifita has thrown just four interceptions with just six turnover-worthy passes on the year. Further, in the last two games, he has two touchdowns in each without an interception or a turnover-worthy throw.

Meanwhile, the running game is led by Jonah Coleman. Coleman comes into the game with 117 rushes on the year for 828 yards. That is good for 7.1 yards per carry this year. Further, he has been amazing after contact. On the year he has 618 yards after contact, good for 5.28 yards per carry. Coleman has also scored four times this year. Meanwhile, DJ Williams also has four scores this year, while running for 345 yards on the season.

The receiving game is led by Tetairoa McMillan. He comes into the game with 69 receptions and 970 yards. That is good for over 14 yards per catch, as he also has 375 yards after the catch this year. McMillan has also scored nine times this year. Jacob Cowing is second on the team in yards but leads the team with 73 receptions. That brings him to 559 yards and ten scores on the year.

On defense, Arizona ranks 39th in terms of total defense on the year. They are also 33rd in the nation in scoring defense on the season. Against the run, Arizona ranks 13th in the nation, but they are 105th in the nation. On the pass rush, Arizona has 30 sacks on the year. Taylor Upshaw leads the way with eight of them this year. Meanwhile, Jacob Manu comes in with six, while also having 27 quarterback pressures on the year. Coverage has been the major issue this year. Arizona has just four interceptions while giving up 12 touchdowns this year. No player has more than one interception, while corner Tacario Davis, who is third among corners in snap count this year, has given up four touchdowns with his one interception.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread

Due to injuries and poor play, four different quarterbacks have taken snaps for Arizona State this year. While the Sun Devils have not named a starter for this one. Trenton Bourguet has taken the bulk of the snaps this year and would be the likely man to start in this game. On the year he has completed 151 of 249 passes for 1,486 yards. Still, he has just one touchdown pass on the year and has thrown four interceptions. He also has ten turnover-worthy passes on the season. Bourguet has not thrown a touchdown pass since week six against Colorado.

This all has led to Arizona State leaning heavily on the ground game. Cameron Skattebo comes in as the leading rusher on the team. This year he has run for 678 yards and eight scores. He has not been amazing after contact but is averaging 2.94 yards per rush after contact this year. Skattebo has been elusive though, forcing 46 missed tackles.

In the receiving game, is Elijah Badger who leads the way. He has brought in 65 of his 100 targets this year for 713 yards. that is over 350 yards more than the next best of the year. Meanwhile, he also leads the team with three touchdown receptions this year. Jalin Conyers is second on the team in receiving with 351 yards from his tight end position, but he has not scored this year.

Arizona State ranks 61st in total defense on the year, but they are 96th in terms of scoring defense. Against the run, Arizona State ranks 42st in the nation, but against the pass, they are 92nd in the nation. On the pass rush, Arizona State has 29 sacks on the year. Eight of them come from BJ Green II while another six each come from Prince Dorbah and Clayton Smith. Like Arizona, Arizona State has struggled in coverage. They have given up 23 touchdowns this year while having just four interceptions.

Final Arizona-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Arizona State's offense is terrible. Even more so, they have been worse with each passing week. Things were so bad last week at quarterback, that Cameron Skattebo, the running back, took over at quarterback. Arizona is playing great as well. If Oregon loses, they will be even more fired up. They should cover this spread already, but take it early since the line should move if Oregon wins.

Final Arizona-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona -10.5 (-115)