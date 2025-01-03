ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another set of betting predictions and picks as we break down this Saturday slate of College Basketball action. We head to the Big 12 Conference for this next matchup as the Arizona Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big 12) take on the No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-1 Big 12). It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Arizona-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

The Arizona Wildcats most recently took down TCU 90-81 for their first win as a part of the Big 12 Conference. It marked their third-straight victory and fourth win over the last five games. Cincinnati will be their third ranked opponent of the season as they continue to search for a signature upset.

The Cincinnati Bearcats dropped their most recent game to Kansas State 70-67. The loss broke a four-game winning streak following their only other defeat to Villanova. Aside from that, the Bearcats have earned their top-20 ranking with key wins over Xavier and No. 22 Dayton.

Here are the Arizona-Cincinnati College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Cincinnati Odds

Arizona: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +126

Cincinnati: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cincinnati

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Wildcats come into this game riding a hot streak after their win over a scrappy TCU visiting their home building. The Wildcats are also excited for the arrival of Bryce James who recently committed to Arizona, so the vibes are high in the program as they head into this tilt looking to start 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Senior guard Caleb Love has been playing well and leading the team with 16.7 PPG while averaging under two turnovers a game with the ball primarily in his hands.

The Wildcats sport a very versatile lineup and can score the ball in a number of ways through their half-court offense. They've also faced a stronger schedule up to this point, so they may be more battle tested than Cincinnati if this game ends up hanging in the balance. They love to run the floor in transition and push the ball with Love along the perimeters, so expect this Wildcats team to get out in front and running early in this one.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be pressed to bounce back from their recent loss to Kansas State and although unranked, this Arizona team certainly has the tools to give the Bearcats a run for their money at home. Cincinnati is a perfect 7-0 in their home games this season, but they've only managed a 3-4 record ATS. Sophomore guard Jizzle James has been great in facilitating for this offense with 5.1 APG while senior Simas Lukosius is leading the way with 14 PPG and a balanced Bearcats scoring attack.

Bearcats' big man Aziz Bandaogo has been a menace over the last few games and the seven-footer from Senegal is a matchup nightmare for anyone standing across from him. Not only is he a massive presence and able to swarm rebounds, but he runs the floor extremely well and used his athleticism to his advantage. Look for Bandaogo to be the difference in the paint for the Bearcats if they can utilize him in transition.

Final Arizona-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game between two programs that are looking to make some noise in the Big 12 this season. While the Bearcats own a better record, they've gone 6-6 ATS while Arizona has gone 5-7. Arizona has yet to win a game on the road at 0-1 and they'll have a tall task in this one with the Cincinnati fans packing the stadium for a “stripe-out” game and what should be a ruckus environment.

The Wildcats can keep this game close if guard Caleb Love is able to have an effective game along the perimeters. He's the one who sparks their offense by breaking down the defense, but he'll need some help from his wings if Aziz Bandaogo is manning the paint.

The Bearcats, on the other hand, will have size to their advantage and could jump out to an early lead if they're able to effectively shoot the three. Their size down low is too great and they should be able to control the rebounding numbers throughout this game.

While the spread is a close one, we have to roll with the Cincinnati Bearcats to win this game at home as they've done all year. Make no mistake, however, as this should be a back-and-forth game throughout.

Final Arizona-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bearcats ML (-152)