The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Arizona and Oklahoma State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

In a Big 12 showdown, No. 24 Arizona (11-6, 5-2) visits Oklahoma State (10-7, 2-4) in Stillwater with intriguing storylines. The Wildcats are rolling, averaging 82.4 points per game and shooting an impressive 47.8% from the field, led by fifth-year guard Caleb Love, who averages 14.9 points. Oklahoma State counters with home court advantage, going 7-1 in home games and looking to break their conference struggles. Arizona's offensive prowess, scoring 40.7 points per game in the paint gives them an edge, while the Cowboys will rely on defensive intensity. Expect a high-scoring affair with Arizona's offensive firepower likely overwhelming Oklahoma State's home stand.

Here are the Arizona-Oklahoma State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Oklahoma State Odds

Arizona: -9.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -430

Oklahoma State: +9.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 155.5 (-105)

Under: 155.5 (-115)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona's dominance in the Big 12 this season sets the stage for a convincing victory over Oklahoma State. The Wildcats, currently sitting atop the conference and have been on a tear, winning seven out of their last eight games. Their offensive prowess is undeniable, averaging an impressive 82.4 points per game while shooting a robust 47.8% from the field. Led by the dynamic Caleb Love, who was named Pac-12 Player of the Year last season, Arizona's offense has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Love's scoring ability, combined with the contributions of talented players like Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka, gives the Wildcats a multifaceted attack that will be difficult for Oklahoma State to contain.

Furthermore, Arizona's recent victory over Baylor, a formidable quad-one opponent, demonstrates their ability to perform against top-tier competition. The Wildcats' strength extends beyond their offense, as they rank 23rd in defensive efficiency according to KenPom ratings. This balanced approach, coupled with their experience in high-pressure situations, positions them well against Oklahoma State. Additionally, players like Trey Townsend, the 2024 Horizon League Player of the Year, and Anthony Dell'Orso, a highly efficient scorer, have bolstered Arizona's roster depth. With head coach Tommy Lloyd's proven track record and the team's positive momentum, Arizona has all the tools necessary to secure a victory against Oklahoma State and continue their impressive run in the Big 12.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State has a strong case to upset Arizona, especially with the game being played at Gallagher-Iba Arena, where the Cowboys have won six of their last seven home games this season. Oklahoma State’s defensive intensity will be a key factor, as they rank second in the Big 12 in steals (9.0 per game) and turnovers forced (15.3 per game). This ability to disrupt opposing offenses could throw Arizona’s high-powered attack off rhythm. Additionally, the Cowboys excel at getting to the free-throw line, ranking in the top 30 nationally with 24.4 attempts per game, and converting 72.3% of those opportunities a crucial edge in a close contest.

Offensively, Oklahoma State boasts a balanced attack led by Abou Ousmane and Bryce Thompson, who average 12.7 and 10.5 points per game, respectively. Ousmane’s efficiency in the paint (53.8% shooting) and Avery’s ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting (31.8%) provide versatility that can challenge Arizona’s defense. The Cowboys’ depth is another strength, with players like Arturo Dean contributing on both ends of the floor through his playmaking and defensive prowess (34 steals this season). With first-year head coach Steve Lutz instilling a gritty identity, Oklahoma State has shown resilience despite early Big 12 struggles. If they can capitalize on their defensive pressure and home-court advantage, the Cowboys are well-positioned to hand Arizona a rare defeat.

Final Arizona-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Arizona enters this matchup with a statistical edge, averaging 82.4 points per game and shooting 47.8% from the field. The Wildcats boast a balanced offensive attack led by Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley, which could prove challenging for Oklahoma State's defense. Despite the Cowboys' home-court advantage at Gallagher-Iba Arena, they've struggled this season, averaging just 74.0 points per game and shooting 42.1% from the field.

The -9.5 spread seems justified given Arizona's offensive firepower and Oklahoma State's inconsistent performance. The Cowboys have only won one home game in their Big 12 opener against Houston, and their home success hasn't been particularly impressive. Arizona's ability to score efficiently and their recent momentum suggest they're well-positioned to cover the spread. While Gallagher-Iba Arena has historically been a tough venue, Oklahoma State's current form doesn't inspire confidence in an upset, making Arizona's victory by 10 or more points a strong probability.

Final Arizona-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Arizona -9.5 (-104), Under 155.5 (-115)