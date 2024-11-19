ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 BIG 12) are on the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 4-3 BIG 12) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out an Arizona-TCU prediction and pick.

Arizona-TCU Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have faced each other just two times, and their last game was in 2003. TCU won the game 13-10.

Overall Series: The all-time series is tied 1-1.

Here are the Arizona-TCU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona-TCU Odds

Arizona: +12.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +330

TCU: -12.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

How to Watch Arizona vs. TCU

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is not having the best season, but they have a lot of talent on their team. They also just ended a five-game win streak with their win over Houston last week. Arizona has to be good on the offensive side of the ball if they want to make it two wins in a row. Noah Fifita has thrown for over 2,500 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. It will not be easy for Fifita in this game, but if he can play well, Arizona will win.

One player to watch on Arizona is Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan is one of the best pass catchers in all of college football. He is third in the nation in receiving yards, and 10th in receptions. Along with that, McMillan has scored seven touchdowns. TCU does get a lot of turnovers with their secondary, so McMillan should be able to do some damage.

One area where TCU struggles is their run defense. They allow 172.1 rush yards per game, which is the third-most in the BIG 12. Along with that, TCU has allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns in the conference. Quali Conley is a very capable runner, and he has to be at his best on Saturday. If he can run hard downhill, the Wildcats should be able to cover the spread.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is not the best defensive team. However, neither is Arizona. Arizona allows the fourth most points per game in the BIG 12 at 28.3 points. On that same note, the Wildcats have allowed 29.0 points per game in conference play. Take away their two wins, and Arizona has allowed 38.0 points per game in their five conference losses. If TCU can have a good offensive game, they should easily be able to win.

TCU has scored the ball well their last three games. The Horned Frogs have put up 35, 34, and 38 points in those games. They have hit their stride lately, and it is good to see. It will not amount to a conference championship, but TCU is getting hot to end this season. Now, they need their defense to step up a little bit, but their offense is more than good enough to get the job done on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs lead the BIG 12 in passing yards per game. That is Josh Hoover has thrown for 3,233 yards, and 22 touchdowns on the season. He has also thrown just eight interceptions. Along with that, Hoover has taken only 11 sacks. He is playing great this season, and needs to have another good game for the Horned Frogs to win this game.

Final Arizona-TCU Prediction & Pick

Neither team plays great on the defensive side of the ball. Because of that, I do think the game will be a shootout. For that reason, I am going to take Arizona to cover the spread.

Final Arizona-TCU Prediction & Pick: Arizona +12.5 (-118)