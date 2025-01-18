ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 24th-ranked Arizona Wildcats visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a Big 12 matchup with some potential to drop a game as a ranked opponent on Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders are 12-4 overall this season and 8-2 at home, while the Wildcats are 11-5. Arizona hasn't been terrible on the road this season with a 2-1 record, but they are 1-3 in neutral-site games. It's Arizona's first season in the Big 12 after the Pac 12's implosion, which means these teams haven't played since 2012 and 2013, with Arizona winning both games. This era of Texas Tech basketball is much different. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

Arizona is on a seven-game winning streak, which has tied them for first place in the conference with Houston and Iowa State. The three teams have identical 5-0 records since Big 12 play began. The Wildcats went through a disappointing stretch in late November/early December, losing two games out of three against UCLA and West Virginia. They were favorites in both games, which made the losses even more upsetting. However, they've bounced back nicely with massive performances on both ends of the court.

Texas Tech has had a few more losses lately, and it will disappoint Red Raiders fans that they all came when they were favorites. We would have viewed this team much differently if they had won all those games, as they'd be riding a massive winning streak and tied for first in the conference. Nevertheless, they are now third in the Big 12 with a 3-2 record, tied with four teams with that record.

Here are the Arizona-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Texas Tech Odds

Arizona: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +150

Texas Tech: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 151 (-110)

Under: 151 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech's defense will have plenty to say when it faces Arizona's 22nd-ranked offense in this game. Arizona has an efficient group, shooting 48.8% from the field, but Texas Tech will be right there with them on defense. The Red Raiders don't have the same national ranking as Arizona, but they are a respectable 50th with 66.1 points allowed per game. However, when you look deeper at the numbers, you'll see that Arizona has much better metrics than Texas Tech, and with the Red Raiders' efficiency allowed numbers of 41.3%, it's challenging to see how they rank so well in scoring defense.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona hasn't been the same team on defense as we have known, and Texas Tech could exploit that in this game. Texas Tech ranks 23rd nationally in scoring offense, averaging 83.9 points per game. Arizona's defense has slipped out of the top 100, allowing 68.6 points per game and owning one of the worst three-point defenses in the nation.

Final Arizona-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

There isn't much separating these teams. They have one loss separating them in their win/loss record, 8-8 records against the spread, and 6-4 marks against the spread over their past ten games. They even have gone over the total five times each in those ten games.

When we look at this game, we see two offenses that are better than their opponent's defense and two defenses that struggle to defend the three-point shot. It's pretty clear what that can equal, and that's why we're riding with the over.

Final Arizona-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Over 151 (-110)